Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Mac Jones was the best rookie on this list last season. He helped lead the New England Patriots to the playoffs with a 10-7 record while throwing 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

But year two for Jones hasn’t been quite the same. Most expected the second-year QB to pick up where he left off, but McCorkle has struggled thus far in year two, prompting Bill Belichick to bench him. In five games, Jones has thrown just three TDs to seven INTs. The Patriots are 2-3 under Jones this season (4-4 overall) and in last place in a suddenly competitive AFC East.

Jones had folks raving about his maturity last year and how well he played at times, not necessarily because of what he did in the box score. All that goodwill vanished quickly, and Belichick even decided to try something different, sitting Jones for Bailey Zappe. Jones played decently enough for the Pats to pick up a victory over the Jets in Week 8, but it feels like there will be a short leash on Mac moving forward.