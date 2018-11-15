San Lorenzo de Almagro took on Ferro Carril Oeste in the first leg of this quarterfinal match of the Torneo Super 20—an Argentinian preseason basketball tournament. San Lorenzo would take the win on Wednesday, 96-92, thanks to the late-game heroics of former DePaul Blue Demon, and two-time D-League slam dunk champion, Dar Tucker. The American’s one-man show down the stretch to help his team pull away was impressive in its own right, but it was made significantly better with the way the broadcaster growled his name after every score.

Tucker’s name isn’t even the best part of that clip. Of the three baskets highlighted, the one that came the latest in the game and had arguably the most weight was given the most subdued call. But maybe after seeing Tucker hit back-to-back deep threes, the broadcaster had such a high standard for the player’s abilities that seeing a game-clinching contested layup came off as child’s play.

[h/t to loloboss]

