Ron Minegar, the chief operating officer and executive vice president of the Arizona Cardinals, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of DUI in Chandler, Ariz., according to a police report obtained by ABC15 Arizona. Minegar was pulled over around 11:30 p.m. for speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic, and driving within the bike lane. The cops cited and later released the executive.



The Cardinals released the following statement in response to the arrest:

“Ron Minegar’s actions last night are inexcusable. He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself. According to MADD, drunk driving results in almost 11,000 deaths per year and is the number one cause of fatalities on roadways. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences.”

Minegar’s arrest comes just over one year since Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was nabbed for DUI during a traffic stop on July 4. Soon after the team released a statement very similar to the one they released for Minegar, the Cardinals suspended Keim for five games and fined him $200,000.