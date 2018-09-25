Photo: Tom Szczerbowski (Getty)

Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna’s domestic assault charge, which was brought by Toronto police back in May, has been dropped today with Osuna’s agreement to a “peace bond,” which will see him continue counseling and prevents him from contacting the victim in the case for the next 12 months.

Very little is publicly known about the details of Osuna’s case, other than reports that the victim was a woman* who had declined to testify. Nevertheless, MLB suspended Osuna 75 games for violating its domestic violence policy, which made him ineligible to play until August 5. During that suspension, Osuna was traded from the Blue Jays to the Astros in a move that caused plenty of controversy among baseball’s self-appointed moral authorities. Since his return, he’s picked up 10 saves with an ERA of 2.18.

“I will make no further comments about this matter, as I plan on moving past this and look only to the future,” Osuna said today in a statement.