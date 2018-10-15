Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Some Patriots fans lived down to their reputation in the waning minutes of the Patriots’ 43-40 win over the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. After Tyreek Hill went 75 yards to set up the game-tying extra point, he pulled up in front of the crowd where Pats fans threw beer on him and flipped him off.



The NBC broadcast cut away after this frame so it’s hard to say what happened after Hill got sprayed in the face with beer, but he didn’t seem too bothered by it after the game. Per NESN, he said: “My coach told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it because it comes with the territory.’ I’m not mad at all.”