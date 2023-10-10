Astros use long ball to take 2-1 series lead on Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Abreu went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs, and the Houston Astros pulled away for a 9-1 win over the Minnesota Twins in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon.

Yordan Alvarez finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, a homer and an RBI for the Astros, who grabbed a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five series. Alex Bregman went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.

Willi Castro drove in the lone run for the Twins, who lost at home for the first time in three games this postseason.

Houston will try to close out the series in Game 4 on the road Wednesday.

Astros right-hander Cristian Javier (1-0) struck out nine batters in five scoreless innings. He walked five but allowed only one hit.

Twins right-hander Sonny Gray (1-1) surrendered five runs (four earned) on eight hits in four innings. He walked one and struck out six.

The Astros attacked Gray for four runs in the first inning.

Kyle Tucker opened the scoring with an RBI single to left field to drive in Jose Altuve. Tucker's hit put runners on first and third base with one out for Abreu, who crushed a 442-foot homer to left field to increase Houston's advantage to 4-0.

Houston made it 5-0 in the fifth. Bregman led off the inning with a shot just past the wall in left field for his 16th career playoff homer and his first this postseason.

Bregman notched his second RBI of the game one inning later. He ripped a one-out single to center field to score Jeremy Pena, who reached on a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a single by Martin Maldonado.

The Twins cut the deficit to 6-1 in the sixth. Carlos Correa singled, advanced to second on a walk by Matt Wallner and scored on a single to right by Castro.

Alvarez ripped a solo homer in the ninth. It was his 10th career postseason blast and fourth in three games this series.

After Tucker walked, Abreu finished the scoring with a two-run shot. He turned on a 90-mph fastball for a 440-foot home run to left-center field for his second of the game.

—Tom Musick, Field Level Media