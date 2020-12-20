Atalanta’s Luis Muriel breaks Roma’s Antonio Mirante’s soul in six

Antonio Mirante is styled upon. Photo : Getty Images

It was a game between two of Italy’s, and Europe’s, most exciting attacking teams this season, Roma and Atalanta. And it was a pretty epic collapse for Roma, who led 1-0 through a first half goal. But then some Python-esque defending saw them concede three goals in13 minutes and four goals overall in the second half.



Advertisement

The capper third goal saw Luis Muriel, who had only come on as a substitute a minute before, simply turn Roma keeper’s spiritual existence into dust:

Advertisement

The first replay of the goal doesn’t really illustrate the merciless swag Muriel crippled Mirante with. All you see is Mirante’s knees turn to pudding. The second replay on this one shows you the galactic delicateness Muriel puts into this dummy to round Mirante as he realizes his worth to society has been ripped from its moors.

Maybe that’s what you get for wearing #83 as a keeper, numbnuts.

Atalanta would go on to add a fourth after Muriel’s goal and Mirante’s infectious ennui had spread to the rest of the team. The win moves Atalanta up to 7th after an indifferent start to the season.