Athletes who turned their careers into an April Fools joke on all of us

Johnny Football Photo : Getty Images

Happy April Fools Day to all. I hope everyone reading this hasn’t already gotten duped by one of their friends or loved ones. If you have, it’s okay at least you didn’t get fooled like these organizations did when they picked the “star” of their franchise. There’s been so many examples of these players throughout the years so we had to limit it to the 21st century.

On this April Fools Day, we’re taking to take a look back at some of the athletes that fooled fans and even fooled some teams into putting their hopes and dreams into them.

Let’s get into it.