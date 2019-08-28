B.J. Penn Tells Shirtless Guy To Punch Him, Gets Knocked Out, Finds Guy Later To Jump And Punch Him

UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn was part of an extended bar fight with a shirtless man on Hawaii’s Big Island Tuesday night, and TMZ has obtained a pair of videos showing the various stages of the bout. Penn, who has lost seven straight fights in the UFC since 2011, was out at the Lava Shack in Pāhoa when he got into a dispute of some sort with a man in camouflage shorts. Penn told his combatant, “Punch me again, punch me again,” before the man punched Penn flush on the chin with his left hand.



According to the man who knocked Penn down, Penn later stormed after him and tackled him to the ground, then mounted and punched him in the head a few times. The fight was broken up shortly after what the man called Penn’s “cheap shot.” Penn’s camp told TMZ that the man had been following Penn around trying to bait him into a fight.

Penn was involved in a brawl outside of a strip club on Oahu in June; he was not arrested or cited for that fight or last night’s. Penn’s estranged partner accused him of years of sexual and physical abuse in April, a month before his latest UFC fight. He is slated to fight Nik Lentz, although the date hasn’t been set. UFC czar Dana White has claimed it will be Penn’s final fight with the promotion.

h/t Mady