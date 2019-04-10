Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty)

This afternoon, MMA Junkie obtained a copy of an Oct. 2018 restraining order filed against UFC hall-of-famer B.J. Penn by his estranged partner Shealen Uaiwa accusing him of a decade of abusive behavior. Uaiwa obtained a temporary protective order last October that had forbidden Penn from contacting her. A judge granted a three-year extension until 2021 to that order this February, though Penn was permitted to have supervised visits with his and Uaiwa’s two daughters. Penn has not been arrested or charged with a crime.



Uaiwa first filed for the restraining order after an October incident where Penn allegedly exploded at Uaiwa when she came over to pick up her kids. He allegedly yelled at Uaiwa and her mother, calling them “cunts, manipulators, and stealers” and seeming like “he wanted to attack me and my mom through the window.” He allegedly threatened to knock Uaiwa out and kill her family before wrestling her down and taking her phone.

Uaiwa wrote that her oldest daughter told her she would rather commit suicide than spend time with Penn. She says Penn hit her in the back of the head, wrestled her to the ground a few times, and that she endured “verbal abuse [and] physical abuse” during their 10-year relationship. He allegedly tried to force her to have sex with other men and would frequently yell at her when she refused to perform certain unspecified sexual acts.

Uaiwa also wrote that Penn “has been a drug addict since he was 14,” often using training camps as a desperate attempt to sober up. She says he attacked her and shattered her phone during a cocaine binge Penn was on after he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2015. Penn allegedly flew into verbally abusive fits when he got high and often threatened Uaiwa.

Penn was previously accused of sexually assaulting the girlfriend of former BJPenn.com editor Pedro Carrasco in 2016. Carrasco tweeted “Tired of seeing this pervert BJ Penn in the news. Dude’s a cocaine addict, who sexually assaulted my Playboy model gf, and I have proof. [Penn] came to my home when I wasn’t there and forced himself on my girl, pulled her clothes off, then blamed me, said I looked at his GF ass.” Police investigated Penn, though he was never charged.

Penn, the former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion, is still an active UFC fighter, riding a six-fight losing streak into a scheduled bout with Clay Guida at UFC 237 in May. The UFC declined comment to MMA Junkie, while Penn’s lawyer said he could not comment because children were involved in the case.