B/R forgets Juan Toscano-Anderson and Twitter goes out of its way to send reminders, serve up snark

Steph high-fives some dude in the same jersey. Image : Getty Images

His name is Juan.

Following an excellent cross-court feed to a wide-open Steph Curry, Juan Toscano-Anderson began to celebrate the made three before it was even shot. How could you not prematurely celebrate when the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen is in the midst of a 40-point night that included 10 made threes?

Bleacher Report either forgot or didn’t care to highlight who Toscano-Anderson was, referring to him as “Steph’s teammate” in a tweet.

The comments immediately pounced, including ones from NBA Mexico — Toscano is of Mexican descent — a fan who copied and pasted the first paragraph to his Wikipedia page, and Toscano-Anderson himself.

Curry also jumped in, supporting his teammate in the battle just for y’all to remember his name.

Toscano-Anderson’s not an irrelevant NBA player either. He’s currently averaging 21.2 minutes per game for the 14-12 Warriors, has started each of the last five games, and is posting 6.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and is heralded of one of the Warriors’ “smartest players,” according to head coach Steve Kerr.

Put some respect on that man’s name for being an integral part of a good team, as well as an apparent psychic.