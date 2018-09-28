Photo: Mark Reis (AP)

It will probably not become part of NFL lore the way Ronnie Lott’s finger amputation did, but it’s certainly very, very gross: Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott “lost the tip of his pinky” during Minnesota’s loss Thursday night to the all-powerful Rams, but somehow continued playing:

PFT singled out Dan Bailey’s bank-shot field goal in the second quarter as the play where it seems to have happened. Backup long snapper David Morgan handled the next two special teams snaps, before McDermott was able to return to the field with under two minutes left in the half. You can see McDermott get kind of sandwiched between two players and then grab his left hand on the replay of the play in question:

Behind the quarterback and possibly wide receivers, the long snapper would seem to be the player on a football team who can least afford to lose chunks of his fingers while hoping to continue playing at a high level. Send the severed fingertip to Canton, is what I’m saying.