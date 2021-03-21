Bam Adebayo crumbles Domantas Sabonis on nasty dunk

The Heat’s Bam Adebayo single-handedly destroyed the Pacers’ will to live. Image : Getty Images

Miami Heat star big man Bam Adebayo just made a seven-foot human being fall over himself like a baby learning how to walk.



Advertisement

Adebayo caught a pass from Duncan Robinson off a slip and as soon as he caught the ball you couldn’t tell that he had bad intentions. The Heat standout didn’t even dribble when he caught the basketball. He just took two steps and rose up on Pacers’ All-Star Domantas Sabonis like a white man’s credit score.

The play was called off because the officials ruled that Adebayo charged into Sabonis on the play. However, when you look at the slow-motion instant replay you could clearly see that Sabonis was still moving and that the dunk should have counted.

Adebayo is having another outstanding season this year even though he wasn’t named an All-Star. The Heat forward signed a Max contract extension this off-season for $163 million and has responded with averaging nearly 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists per game.

Adebayo and Miami The guard Jimmy Butler have the Heat currently in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference. Miami was a five seed last postseason when they made their run to the NBA Finals in the Orlando Bubble. It’ll be interesting to see if Adebayo and the Heat can duplicate their success this season.