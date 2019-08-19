Photo: Shaun Botterill (Getty Images)

One of the best ongoing statistical oddities in English soccer is that Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Rúben Neves has never scored for the club from inside the penalty box in open play. Heading into Monday’s game against Manchester United, the 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder had 12 goals for Wolves. Nine of those came from outside the box; the other three goals were from the penalty spot.



Well, now he has 10 goals from outside the box, thanks to a 55th minute curler that beat the entire United defense, as well as David de Gea, to even the scoreline at 1-1 and give us the first true banger of the Premier League season:

The reverse angle is even better:

Neves has been one of the world’s best long-range shooters since his time at Porto, but the barrage of goals from outside the box at Wolves has been jaw-dropping. It would perhaps behoove teams to not leave him wide open at the top of the box when nursing a one-goal lead away from home, but what do I know?