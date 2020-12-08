Basaksehir and PSG players walk off field after official accused of racial slur [Update]

Players from both PSG and Basaksehir walked off the pitch after a referee allegedly used a racial slur towards Basaksehir’s assistant coach. Image : Getty Images

In a stunning scene on soccer’s biggest stage, players from PSG and Basaksehir walked off the field at Parc de Princes in the first half after an assistant coach for Basaksehir, former player Pierre Webo, accused the fourth official of calling him the n-word.



Advertisement

The match referee, Ovidiu Haţegan, comes over to red card Webo on the advice of the fourth official, Sebastian Colţescu, but as you can see in the video Webo is clearly irate and keeps telling the ref what was said. Demba Ba of Basaksehir led his teammates off the field in response, and PSG quickly followed suit. Here’s more video of Demba Ba confronting the fourth official:

Advertisement

The fourth official, reportedly, is claiming it was a misunderstanding of Romanian language, which is generally the port offenders run to, as Edinson Cavani did just last week. As Ba points out in the video above, you never hear someone pointed out in a case like this as “the white guy.”

Neymar, who appeared to lead the PSG players off in unison with their opponents, claimed he was the target of a racist remark in September when a huge brawl between PSG and Marseille took place that saw him suspended for two matches.

G/O Media may get a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 $278

[UPDATE]: The match is set to resume at 22:00, Paris time, 4:00 ET, without the fourth official.

Advertisement





*This is a developing story