Bears sign RB Evans, designate DB Gordon for return

The Chicago Bears signed running back Darrynton Evans off the Miami Dolphins' practice squad on Monday among a slew of moves.

The running back corps is in shambles with Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer all exiting Thursday night's win — the Bears' first in 347 days — with injuries.

In other moves, Chicago designated defensive back Kyler Gordon and offensive lineman Doug Kramer for return from injured reserve, signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to the practice squad, and released Deslin Alexandre from the practice squad.

Evans, 25, had 14 carries for 64 yards in six games with Chicago last season.

He has rushed 30 times for 125 yards and added five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in 12 career games with the Tennessee Titans (2020-21) and Bears. He was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Herbert is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury.

Gordon suffered a broken hand in the Bears' Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers and underwent surgery. The team has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. Gordon had three interceptions in 14 starts for the Bears last season, his rookie campaign.

Peterman was with the Bears in 2022 and appeared in three games, starting one.

The Bears (1-4) play host to the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) this Sunday.

—Field Level Media