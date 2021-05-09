Behold, a fun few moments of instant replay in baseball

The Ra ngers got two cele bratio ns for the price of o ne as Jonah Heim tagged out Kyle Lewis to e nd Saturday’s game. Image : Getty Images

Sometimes, instant replay is a real drag. It takes forever to review some minor call that doesn’t make that much of a difference anyway, the flow of the game is broken, and you wonder if we’d be better off without it, even if sometimes bad calls do get corrected, because even though they do, a lot of bad calls still stand after reviews.



Advertisement

And then there’s the end of the Rangers-Mariners game, where the funny thing is, the call on the field was correct, an out at home plate to end the game.

The thing is, it wasn’t just a throwaway challenge by the Mariners because it was the last play of the game, and a safe call would have resulted in the tying run scoring. It really was a very close play, worth challenging, and it turned out that the call on the field by Erich Bacchus was correct: Jonah Heim did tag Kyle Lewis before his foot got to the plate.

And that meant the Rangers got to celebrate a wild and awesome play to win the game all over again.