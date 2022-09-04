Even the greatest NFL players eventually peak and begin that tumble back down the mountain. For some, the peak is long and luxurious; for others, that peak is short, and the fall comes after a couple years of prosperity. This list features players nearing the end of the road or those having held on a bit too long. Some call it long in the tooth; others call it over the hill. We’re calling this the All-Washed team for 2022.
QB Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts
This was a close race between Matt Ryan, Ryan Tannehill, and Baker Mayfield. We’re giving Mayfield one more chance to prove everyone wrong. Tannehill has rookie Malik Willis breathing down his neck, but at his best never reached the heights of former league MVP Ryan.
As the Atlanta Falcons faded back into obscurity after the debacle of Super Bowl LI, so has Matty Ice. Cold would be the best description for Ryan at this point, passing for just 20 touchdowns last year and falling short of 4,000 passing yards for the first time since 2010.
Ryan hasn’t sniffed the Pro Bowl since his MVP year in 2016. It wouldn’t be shocking to hear Ryan call it a career at the end of the ‘22 campaign.
RB Ezekiel Elliot Dallas Cowboys
Zeke’s demise is a couple years in the making, but he hasn’t been the same back over the last couple of years. Elliot went from the top feature running back in the NFL to being the overrated half of a dual threat running game in Dallas.
Were it not for Jerry Jones’ loyalty to certain players, Elliot might have been cut already. His average rushing yards per game has declined each season following his rookie year. In 2021 this number fell all the way to 58.9 ypg. If Elliot can’t step up this season, his career in big D could end next offseason.
WR Josh Gordon Tennessee Titans practice squad
It feels like Josh Gordon is hanging on by a thread. Gordon recently signed to the Titans’ practice squad, and if he can’t make this roster, that might be all she wrote. There was so much promise early on for Gordon after Cleveland selected him in the 2012 supplemental draft.
Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013 and, for his efforts, was named All-Pro and a Pro bowler. Gordon’s substance abuse issues seemed to take control of his life as he missed the ‘15 and ‘16 seasons, serving a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
We’ve seen more Josh Gordon comeback attempts than George Foreman. At 31 years old, Gordon needs to find a team to stick with this year and produce. Otherwise, he’ll go down as one of the biggest’ what if’ talents the NFL has ever seen.
TE Jared Cook Free agent
Cook is a two-time Pro Bowl tight end. He will forever be remembered for his clutch reception from Aaron Rodgers to eliminate the Cowboys in the divisional round playoff game in 2017. It won the ESPY that year for Best Play.
After peaking in catches and receiving yards in ‘18, Cook hasn’t come close to that production. He caught 48 passes for 564 yards last season for the Chargers but is a free agent entering the ‘22 season. Jared had four TD receptions last year, his lowest since ‘17 with the Raiders. At age 35, it might be well into the season before Cook gets a call this year.
OL Tyron Smith Dallas Cowboys Left tackle
Tyron Smith has been beastly on that Dallas offensive line for over a decade. He’s an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time All-Pro, and a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. But over the last couple of years, injuries have caught up with Smith, who will miss most of the ‘22 campaign with an avulsion fracture in his knee and the hamstring tendon pulled off the knee.
Smith turns 32 years old during the regular season, and it just feels like time is winding down for the All-world tackle. If he does return this year, you have to wonder how effective he can be after such a brutal leg injury.
DL Fletcher Cox Philadelphia Eagles
Fletcher Cox has been one of the better defensive linemen of his era as a six-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro. Cox had his most productive season in ‘18, the year after leading the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning defense. Fletcher made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro that season, recording 10.5 sacks, 34 QB hits, and 12 tackles for loss, all career highs.
Last year Cox produced career lows in tackles for loss (7) and solo tackles (25) while making only 3.5 sacks in 16 games. Cox has primarily been healthy during his career, suiting up for at least 14 games in each of his 10 seasons as a pro. In professional sports, age catches everyone, and it may be Fletcher’s time.
LB Lavonte David Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Lavonte David has only been a Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro once in his career, but he’s been more than solid for the Bucs at the linebacker position for a decade. Many of those years went largely unnoticed because the team was so bad.
David missed five games last season, which contributed to the lowest solo tackle total (63) of his career. Lavonte will be 33 before the end of the season, and this is usually around the time we see linebackers slowdown.
DB Patrick Peterson Minnesota Vikings
Peterson was once expected the be the next big time shutdown cornerback in the NFL when he was drafted fifth overall by Arizona out of LSU. Patrick was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first eight years of his career. He’s a three-time All-Pro and was even named to the HOF All-2010s team.
There’s been a noticeable drop-off in production over the past couple of years, even going back to Arizona. Now in Minnesota, a change in the defensive scheme could help the veteran cornerback immensely this season as they’re switching to more zone coverages.
Cornerback isn’t a position that always ages gracefully in the NFL. Some even transition to safety as they age, and that could be the next move for Peterson if he wishes to play well into his 30s.
