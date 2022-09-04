QB Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts

This was a close race between Matt Ryan, Ryan Tannehill, and Baker Mayfield. We’re giving Mayfield one more chance to prove everyone wrong. Tannehill has rookie Malik Willis breathing down his neck, but at his best never reached the heights of former league MVP Ryan.



As the Atlanta Falcons faded back into obscurity after the debacle of Super Bowl LI, so has Matty Ice. Cold would be the best description for Ryan at this point, passing for just 20 touchdowns last year and falling short of 4,000 passing yards for the first time since 2010.

Ryan hasn’t sniffed the Pro Bowl since his MVP year in 2016. It wouldn’t be shocking to hear Ryan call it a career at the end of the ‘22 campaign.