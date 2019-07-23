Screenshot: Twitter

Now that free agency is settled and the draft is over and summer league has come and gone, the only thing NBA fans have left to consume before the start of the season is shaky, grainy footage of their favorite players participating in offseason workouts. These clips are always circulated by some shooting coach or Instagram account who will try to convince you that a guy hitting a routine jumper is evidence that the “league better be on notice [eye emoji, flame emoji, triumph emoji].”



So anyway, here’s Ben Simmons actually shooting the basketball into the hoop:

That settles it. Ben Simmons can definitely shoot now, and Andrew Wiggins is probably going to be the next MVP.