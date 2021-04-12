Bengals beguile broken Burrow by adding Thaddeus Moss

Bengals getting LSU band back together by adding T E Thaddeus Moss.

By now, we all know that the LSU football team in 2019 was absurdly good, right? It was arguably the best college offense ever assembled. Joe Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, wide receiver Justin Jefferson was a first-round pick by Minnesota and dominated on his way to breaking the rookie receiving yards record, fellow receiver Ja’Marr Chase many believe will be the first wide receiver taken in this month’s draft, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was drafted No. 32 overall by the Chiefs, and tight end Thaddeus Moss… well, Moss was good in college.



Due to medical concerns surrounding a foot injury, Moss, son of the Randy Moss, went undrafted. The Washington Football Team was able to sign him as an undrafted free agent, but he was never able to get healthy. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve, and was released on April 9 with an injury designation.

With all the rumors — and there are a lot of them — pointing to the Bengals potentially taking Burrow’s former receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming draft, due in large part because Burrow has been advocating for the move, I thought it would be poetically hilarious if the Bengals brought Moss into the fold.

It’s nice when you get one right. It was just announced that the Bengals, apparently in hopes of re-creating Burrow’s collegiate, Heisman-winning success, claimed Moss off waivers.

Burrow tore his ACL and MCL in Week 11 of 2020 due to the swiss cheese offensive line in front of him, resulting in 32 sacks in those ten-and-a-half games played. Maybe this will satisfy Burrow and the Bengals faithful enough for them to make the correct decision in the upcoming draft and give Burrow some damn protection so he doesn’t continue to get killed in the pocket.