Bengals QB Joe Burrow says this game means ‘everything’

Joe Burrow said Wednesday the Cincinnati Bengals need a win this Sunday in Arizona for many reasons — "we need it for everything."

Burrow made the comments after the week's first practice as the 1-3 Bengals prepare for the Arizona Cardinals, also 1-3.

The difference, however, is that the Bengals are not used to being 1-3 and not built for it. Further, the Bengals are 0-2 on the road.

"We haven't had a road win yet," Burrow said. "We pride ourselves, on the road, on playing really good football, good defense, good scheme. We need it for morale, we need it for our ranking, we need it for everything."

The Bengals' offense, their calling card, has yet to get on track. The Bengals opened the season scoring just three points at Cleveland and scored just three this past Sunday at Tennessee. The most points the Bengals have scored this season is 24 during a three-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Further, the Bengals are last in the NFL in yards gained (944) and have scored the fewest offensive touchdowns (three).

"We've got a ways to go," Burrow said. "But we have the guys in that room to do it. We have the coaches to do it. So we're going to continue to get better in practice and put our best foot forward."

Burrow, however, was not listed on the injury report for the first time this season. He's been dealing with the calf injury that washed out a good chunk of training camp. Burrow said his calf felt the best it has this week since Sunday's game.

"We're adding a little more each week," Burrow said of improving his mobility. "Today (Wednesday) felt good. Hoping to do a little more tomorrow and a little more the next day. I'm optimistic for that part of my game."

—Field Level Media