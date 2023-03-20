The best NBA games on this week’s schedule

NBA

The best NBA games on this week’s schedule

Knicks-Timberwolves, Warriors-Mavericks, Suns-Lakers, and more

By
Stephen Knox
Image for article titled The best NBA games on this week’s schedule
Photo: AP

This is the time of year in which sports fans should be primarily focused on the Men’s and Women’s college basketball postseason tournaments. The “amateurs” have put on quite a show that deserves attention this week.

However, while college basketball has reached its annual zenith, the NBA is still playing highly important games. Luka Dončić, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant are still on the mend but their teams can ill afford to lose even a single regular-season game with only a handful remaining on the schedule.

Regardless of who is on the court from now through the rest of the regular season most of the upcoming games are highly consequential. For the teams securely in the bottom three of the NBA regular-season that are wishing upon a star for Wembanyama, their work is done. Most of the rest of the league is either fighting for prime postseason positioning.

*Disclaimer: Anthony Davis had to sit in a back-to-back that the Lakers desperately needed last week. For those in the fantasy playoffs, spend your spare time on injury watch.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks

Image for article titled The best NBA games on this week’s schedule
Photo: AP

When: Mar. 20, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, Bally Sports North, MSG

Anthony Edwards is a game-time decision, but the Timberwolves had better be ready for game time even if their star isn’t ready to play.

Jalen Brunson returned to the floor for the Knicks after a three-game absence on Saturday and scored 24 points in a victory against the Western Conference No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets. The Knicks have a 2.5-game lead on the Brooklyn Nets for the fifth-seed in the Eastern Conference while the T-Wolves have a half-game lead on the 12th-seed New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 9 seed.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Image for article titled The best NBA games on this week’s schedule
Photo: AP

When: Mar. 20, 8:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: NBA TV, Bally Sports SW, Bally Sports Southeast

Ja Morant will not be on the court for this game, and there is a possibility that Luka Dončić will return to the floor following a four-game absence with a thigh injury.

The Grizzlies are lucky that they hold a 4.5-game lead against the Phoenix Suns for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, so they can only fall so far in the standings. However, as of Sunday night, they are slightly behind the Sacramento Kings for the No. 2 seed. To pull off a potential NBA Finals berth, the Grizzlies need home-court advantage in the first two rounds.

For the Mavs, they are in that cluster of teams in the west fighting both for their postseason lives and to stay out of the Play-In Tournament.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets

Image for article titled The best NBA games on this week’s schedule
Photo: AP

When: Mar. 21, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: NBA TV, Bally Sports Ohio, YES Network

The Nets somehow still have not fallen into the Play-In Tournament even after trading both of their superstars, and Ben Simmons being a non-factor whether injured or healthy. They are currently the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and hold a one-game lead on the Miami Heat.

The Cavaliers have a 2.5-game lead on the Knicks for the No. 4 seed and have proven from Day 1 of this season that when they traded for Donovan Mitchell, it was with the goal in mind to win an NBA Championship.

While both of these teams have been impressive this season, don’t watch this game thinking about playoffs. These are two of the most fun teams to watch in the league, so just enjoy some NBA basketball during the NCAA Tournament season.

Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings

Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings

Image for article titled The best NBA games on this week’s schedule
Photo: AP

When: Mar. 21, 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California

Hopefully, most sports fans have already accepted the fact that the Kings are a very good basketball team. They will have one of the top-three seeds in the Western Conference come playoff time.

What is surprising at this point of the season is how the Kings are soaring and the Celtics are sputtering. The Celtics have fallen to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference after being considered an NBA Finals favorite both by gambling odds and analysts. They are .500 in their last 10 games while the Philadelphia 76ers are on a tear — 9-1. The Kings are in a similar position as the Celtics in the standings in their conference, except that while both teams are just as far out of first place as their closest conference foe, the Kings are ahead of the Grizzlies while the Celtics trail the 76ers.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Image for article titled The best NBA games on this week’s schedule
Photo: AP

When: Mar. 21, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: League Pass, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southern California

A Victory Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren pairing is not going to happen for the Thunder. As of Sunday Night, the Thunder occupy the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. While far from championship contention, they play a beautiful brand of basketball that keeps them within striking distance in every game.

The Clippers, on the other hand, might have sugar plum fairies dancing with NBA Championship trophies in their heads while asleep. Kawhi Leonard is playing like the person who put the Clippers in prime position to knock off the Utah Jazz and their monster regular-season point differential prior to his ACL injury.

A game that in September would not have been considered a featured matchup now has serious postseason implications with the Thunder still alive and the Clippers in play for the No. 4, 5, and 6 seed as well as the play-in.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Image for article titled The best NBA games on this week’s schedule
Photo: AP

When: Mar. 22, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southwest

More teams being stirred around in that Western Conference postseason gumbo. The Warriors always have a chance at victory with Stephen Curry, but he no longer has a top-tier NBA defense behind him. His 50 points not being nearly enough to beat the Clippers was further proof that the Warriors likely do not have what it takes to get back even to the conference finals.

But with him on the floor, they are always must-see T.V. If Dončić is ready to play, and Irving is still healthy, expect 3-pointers to be flung into baskets from every angle with these two teams not capable of guarding each other.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Image for article titled The best NBA games on this week’s schedule
Photo: AP

When: Mar. 22, 10:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: ESPN, SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona

That loss to the Houston Rockets really hurt the Lakers. They had no choice other than to keep Anthony Davis on the sidelines for that back-to-back. However, as of Sunday night, they are still a half-game out of the play-in even after defeating the Orlando Magic and winning six of their last 10 games.

All the Suns can hope for at the start of the 2023 postseason is to maintain home-court advantage in the first round. For that to happen they have to hold off the red-hot Clippers even with no date set for Kevin Durant’s return to the floor.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Image for article titled The best NBA games on this week’s schedule
Photo: AP

When: Mar. 25, 10:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southern California

We’re due another update on Zion Willamson’s hamstring injury this week. The likely best possible news is that he can fully participate in practice. Don’t hold your breath expecting that to be the update.

The Pelicans will have to continue to play without their All-Star starter, while the Clippers’ health is as good as it has been since possibly the bubble. With five wins in their last six games and Leonard dunking on people, the Clippers will be a tall task for any team to take down.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Image for article titled The best NBA games on this week’s schedule
Photo: AP

When: Mar. 26, 7:00 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: Bally Sports Oklahoma, ROOT Sports NW

Hopefully, the Trail Blazers will keep Damian Lillard active long enough for us to see this matchup. He has hit six or more 3-pointers in three of his last six games. Don’t expect the Trail Blazers to sneak into the postseason, but do enjoy every last one of Lillard’s masterpiece performances.

The entertainment from the Thunder largely comes from how well they play as a team, even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be on his way to first-team All-NBA honors. They cut, they penetrate, they pass, they shoot, and they are just a delight to watch. With the Men’s Regional Final games having just ended, this a great matchup to get snapped back into the reality of the superiority of the NBA game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Image for article titled The best NBA games on this week’s schedule
Photo: AP

When: Mar. 25, 8:30 p.m. EST

Where to Watch: NBA TV, Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Bay Area

Two teams that did not expect to be fighting for their postseason lives come March Madness, but this is their reality. The Warriors’ youth has been disappointing for most of this season, and the Timberwolves came up short on the flop, turn, and river after betting hard on Rudy Gobert being the missing piece to a championship contender.

Both teams can ill afford to lose a game, especially to each other. As of Sunday night, they are only separated by one game in the standings, with several other teams hot on their tail. Hopefully, Edwards will be healthy enough to play, but even if both teams are undermanned this game has near NCAA Tournament-level importance.

