The NFL isn’t always a young man’s game, but there’s a new breed of talent emerging in a way we just haven’t seen before. The amount of players who are still relatively fresh in the NFL, but who are also among the best players in their position is growing, and it’s only fair to take stock of those players by ranking the top 25 players under the age of 25. Only players who are under the age of 25 when Week 1 begins are eligible — so guys like Jalen Hurts miss out by the narrowest of margins.

There are a few notable names who miss out, but that’s just a testament to the talent on show in the NFL right now. So, let’s kick it off with No. 25 and work our way to the top spot.