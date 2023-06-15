He might be the best player in the NBA. Last postseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo was widely considered the best after his performance against the Boston Celtics with an undermanned squad so maybe we should pump our brakes on that bold declaration.

What Jokić did for four rounds though, was truly spectacular. He owned the postseason from start to finish. The shot, the passing, the bully ball, it was all on display every game. It didn’t matter who the Denver Nuggets were playing against, Jokić was a consistent matchup nightmare.

He controlled the court at all times. Even on the rare occasion that he was struggling to score, his presence alone was enough to drive a defense mad. Anyone who bangs against him in the paint deserves a medal for bravery. Jokić threw his weight, and the basketball, wherever he wanted to for three months.