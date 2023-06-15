America, glad to see the NBA playoffs were able to hold your attention again. With an average of 5.47 million viewers per game, the 2023 postseason was the most watched in five years. And more importantly, per Darren Rovell, since April of the 20 most watched programs by Americans under 50, the NBA games accounted for 15 of those. Still think you don’t need the NBA, David Zaslav? Go try and get that level of ad money from some other source.
Even with all of the injuries, and the New York Knicks putrid shooting, the 2023 postseason was a thrilling ride. Relive a little bit of it with the 2023 All-Postseason team and MVP.