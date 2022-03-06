We may not have this opportunity this year, but who hasn’t purchased a bleacher seat at a Major League Baseball game and then sometime after the third inning — or third beer, whichever comes first — tried to find a better view, or received some free concert tickets at their high school part-time job and moved down a couple sections after realizing just how high up the nosebleed seats are at SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Chicago?

If a season-ticket holder failed to sell off tickets to a game they couldn’t attend, why let that seat go to waste? However, former NBA champions attending a game — at the stadium in which they won a championship — usually don’t have to attempt this caper.

An ABC camera showed Glen “Big Baby” Davis sitting behind one of the baskets during its Sunday afternoon broadcast of the Boston Celtics’ 126-120 victory against the Brooklyn Nets. That camera showed Davis live in that unfortunate moment when you get caught trying to see the game from a better spot. He was then forced to utter that oh so familiar phrase of defeat: “These yall seats.” No question mark needed, that’s a statement.

Davis might have been more irritated than embarrassed, because who shows up to the game with two minutes left in the third quarter? Boston area traffic might not be totally clear at 1 p.m. on Sunday, but arriving at the game two hours after tip off? That’s ridiculous. It’s so late in the game that the refreshment stands are about to close. Don’t let me get so comfortable in your seat that I forget that I didn’t buy it. At this point, my standard of living has gotten too high to move backwards.

I’d almost be willing to start a Go Fund Me to get better seats for Davis, if it wasn’t for that lame t-shirt he was wearing. It was a t-shirt with the Celtics’ logo on it that reads, “respect the logo.” There is no one lamer in sports, athlete or non-athlete, than the people who were offended that time Kyrie Irving stepped on Lucky the mid-court logo.

Not only is Lucky not a real boy, but made out of paint and wood instead, players step on it all game every season. Someone is literally standing on Lucky’s stupid face before every home for 30 seconds waiting for the referee to throw up the opening tip. Players stop on it, cut on it, jump on it, stomp on it, sweat on it, sometimes even bleed on it. And those who love the Celtics were upset that Irving aggressively stomped on it after being jeered for an entire game.

I know sports are emotional, but people this has to stop. Unless someone digs the logo out of the middle of the field or court, and steals it like an old fraternity prank, nothing bad has happened. For those of you who feel differently you deserve to have to watch the logo get pooped on, or at least forced to leave your seats on a national broadcast while a chyron displays your legal name and nickname.