The Pittsburgh Steelers are not going to win the Super Bowl.



I’ve made a lot of guarantees before that’ve blown up in my face, but I feel absolutely confident saying that. The Steelers have the 13th-worst record of the 14 playoff teams. They are the lowest seed in the AFC. They averaged the fourth-fewest yards per carry during the regular season. Their passing attack has been carried by Diontae Johnson and Najee Harris, and to top it all off, even quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seems to think his guys don’t have a chance.



I’m ready to run through a brick wall after that! If I’m a Steelers’ player, I’m feeling amped for the matchup! I feel like I could take on the world!

“We probably aren’t a very good football team.” No one has ever muttered words more inspirational than Roethlisberger just did, and I’m sure the Steelers’ locker room is absolutely electric after that quote.

In all seriousness, in what world does Roethlisberger think this was a good quote? I can see what he meant behind all the self-doubt. He was probably trying to instill an underdog mentality in his squad. He was probably trying to get his teammates thinking about how no one thinks they can win, so they might as well give it all they got. I have to say “probably” because Roethlisberger really leaves it up to interpretation with the way he words his answer.

He even leads off his answer with “We haven’t discussed it [as a team]” meaning that he hasn’t talked to his team about this underdog mentality he’s trying to instill. So, this was probably the first time any of his teammates were hearing anything like this. The team was just four days away from their Wild-Card meeting with the Chiefs and this is the first thing Roethlisberger says about the game? That’s just...bad, really bad.

The Steelers fans among you are probably screaming through your computer screens saying something like, “Well, obviously he didn’t mean it how you’re taking it, idiot!” And yeah, that’s true, but if you have to rush to the comments section of the video and defend your quarterback by making sure everybody knows it’s sarcasm, then that’s not a good look no matter which way you try to slice it. If most people can’t discern what Big Ben is actually trying to say, then there are probably players in the Steelers’ locker room having trouble with it as well.

Nobody outside of Pittsburgh wants the Steelers to win this game. Pig Ben Roethlisberger has been able to run away from his past, walk away from multiple rape allegations pretty much unscathed, all the while receiving praise from his adoring fanbase for far too long. It’s sickening.

Prolonging the already tired narrative of “This is Ben’s last season, ” is also not a reason to want to see more. He got his vomit-inducing send-off parade during his final game at Heinz Field already. The fireworks have gone off. Everybody went home disappointed and shaking their heads. The celebration is done. Over. Finished.

Now, you’re telling me, even after all Ben’s bad play this year, and the ridicule h e’s has received , you’d still rather watch THIS than Mahomes in the divisional round? I don’t believe you, not for one second.

Roethlisberger is old, fragile, and a shell of the player he once was. We, the fans, shouldn’t have to be subjected to the putrid football we’re about to witness on Sunday night, especially if Roethlisberger’s pregame pep tal is anywhere near as adrenaline-boosting and tear-jerking as the one he just gave the media.