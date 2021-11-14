We have entered a world where Ben Roethlisberger is the Gallant to Aaron Rodgers’ Goofus.

Advertisement

Roethlistberger, best described last year by Deadspin’s Sam Fels as “one of the biggest shitbags ever to put on a helmet,” will miss Sunday’s game against the Lions after landing on the Steelers’ COVID-19 list.

Earlier this month, Roethlisberger said on The Dan Patrick Show that he is vaccinated.

Showing his contract tracing device on camera, Roethlisbeger said, “I don’t know who on our team is and isn’t [vaccinated]. I know I am, so I don’t have to have my mask on.”

Being vaccinated means that Roethlisberger has an easier path to return to play as soon as next week, according to NFL rules, not to mention that he faces less danger from the coronavirus, and has less of a chance to spread to others, according to the CDC.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 22% Off SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers The next generation of bubbly

Save time, money, and ultimately help save the planet by forgoing your La Croix. Shop at Amazon

Rodgers, meanwhile, well, you know. After testing positive on November 3, yesterday marked the end of his 10-day quarantine, and the Packers activated the quarterback. He’s expected to start against the Seahawks, but there’s also the slight matter of Rodgers not having practiced all week, and returning to the lineup fresh off a bout with the novel coronavirus.

What’s weird in a different way than Roethlisberger and Rodgers changing roles is why the Packers would bother throwing Rodgers right back into game action. They’re 7-2, in a division where no other team has more than three wins, and facing Seattle at home would figure to be a lot easier task for Jordan Love than playing at Kansas City last week.

Advertisement

The Cowboys, in control of the NFC East, benched Dak Prescott two weeks ago to protect their star quarterback’s health, and Cooper Rush led Dallas to a 20-16 win at Minnesota. If the Packers are more committed to Love’s future than the Cowboys are to Rush’s, it should be a no-brainer for Love to be under center against 3-5 Seattle.

Then again, questionable decisions out of Green Bay are becoming quite regular.