Team USA lost to Serbia, 94-89, in a consolation round matchup at the FIBA World Cup today, ensuring their worst-ever finish at any international tournament. The underperformance of an talent-depleted national team is less interesting to me than the physical prowess of one of basketball’s very largest. Big Boban Marjanovic had eight points and three rebounds in the win, and earned this jump ball in memorable fashion.



Keep in mind, as you see his little feeties kicking helplessly in the air, that Donovan Mitchell is 6-foot-3.

H/t Fastbreak Breakfast