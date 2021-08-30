Bill Belichick needs to make Cam Newton the starting quarterback to begin the season.



Advertisement

When asked if he was ready to solidify a starter for the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup against Miami in a couple of weeks, Belichick provided a typical response in his mundane cadence.

“No, we still have a lot of decisions to make,” said Belichick.

There is only one option you can go with at the quarterback position right now and that’s Cam Newton. This is no slight to Mac Jones. It’s clear that the rookie is having a great camp and a stellar preseason, but so has Newton.

He’s been battling with Jones every step of the way. He’s the veteran and he’s proven throughout the preseason that he can hold his own as the starter for this team.

Jones has had one of the most impressive showings of any rookie in the preseason. Only Zach Wilson has looked better from the quarterback position as a rookie.

Advertisement

You have less to lose by starting Newton at the beginning of the season. Jones has looked solid to begin his career, but we are still talking about the preseason, where he’s playing against many backups and third-string level guys. Additionally, if you choose to start Newton, it doesn’t mean you have to stick with him the whole year. If Newton starts to show regression, you can always put Jones in to give yourself a different look.

However, if you go with Jones at the start, you don’t have the flexibility of going to Newton without major consequences. Jones is the future of your franchise and if you have to sit him early in the season because he’s not producing, it could have detrimental effects on his confidence and how he’s perceived moving forward.

Advertisement

Just look at what happened in Miami with Tua Tagovailoa.

Newton will serve as the perfect quarterback to give the Patriots a chance to win this season without the biggest risk and if you need Jones he’s always going to be there.

Advertisement

The decision is simple for Belichick. Start Newton and give yourself more flexibility.