Screenshot: Jon Scott (Twitter)

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes confronted a referee in the tunnel after the Bills’ very stupid loss to the Miami Dolphins, accusing the referee of calling him a “bitch.” Hughes yelled, “I’ll catch you,” before Bills personnel stood between him and the referees.

According to Matthew Fairburn of the Athletic, Hughes later said he didn’t remember the incident in the tunnel, and didn’t have any problems with the referees.

Mike Rodak of ESPN reported that the league is already “looking into” the confrontation.