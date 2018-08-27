Bengals QB Andy Dalton broke the longest playoff drought in major American pro sports last season, and gave the Bills their first postseason appearance since 1999, with a last-minute TD pass to Tyler Boyd that beat the Ravens in a meaningless game for Cincinnati. And Buffalo hasn’t stopped loving him for it.

In the aftermath of the regular season, ecstatic Bills fans donated $450,000 to Dalton’s foundation, and when he traveled to Buffalo for a preseason game on Sunday, Dalton got himself a standing ovation.

Given the slim picking at the rest of the Bills’ skill positions—LeSean McCoy? Nathan Peterman?—Dalton might actually be the most popular football player in Buffalo at the moment. And he gets all that love just for giving the Bills the chance to put up three points in a wild card loss the Jaguars.