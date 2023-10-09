Bills LB Matt Milano, DT DaQuan Jones need surgery

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday that two defensive starters, linebacker Matt Milano (leg) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (torn pec), will require surgery.

McDermott was not ready to rule either player out for the rest of the season at this point.

Both players were hurt Sunday in the Bills' 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Milano appeared to have his right leg caught in a pile of players early in the game. He had to be helped off the field and was ruled out with what the team called a knee injury.

Milano, 29, was a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selection in 2022. He had 30 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble over five starts this year before his injury.

Jones, 31, had 2.5 sacks in five games to start the season.

McDermott also revealed that tight end Dawson Knox has a wrist injury and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid entered concussion protocol after Sunday's game.

The Bills will sign former All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman to their practice squad, according to the NFL Network.

Norman, 35, played in two games (one start) in 2022 with the Carolina Panthers, for whom he began his NFL career in 2012 as a fifth-round pick. He also has played for Washington (2016-19), Buffalo (2020) and San Francisco (2021).

He played in nine games (three starts) for the Bills and collected 24 tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown, one forced fumble and two fumble returns.

—Field Level Media