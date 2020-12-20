Bills looking kinda like team that won consecutive AFC titles 25 years ago

Photo : Getty Images

The Bills clinched their first AFC East title since 1995, moving to 11-3 on the season with a 48-19 rout of the Broncos.

The funny thing is, the Bills already have assured themselves of a better record than that 1995 team, which went 10-6 and was the last Buffalo team to win a playoff game, beating Miami in the wild card game before bowing out to the Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium the following week.

Obviously, the Bills still have two games left, so they can reach even higher heights, like 12 wins, last done by Buffalo in 1993, when the Bills… uh… won their fourth straight AFC title. The team record is 13 wins, set in 1990 and tied in 1991, both of which, of course, also were AFC title years.

In 1993, the Packers won only nine games, but since then, Green Bay has had five 13-win seasons, and now stands two wins from another after also moving to 11-3 with a 24-16 victory over the Panthers at Lambeau Field. Green Bay already had the NFC North title wrapped up, its 13th division crown since the last one won by the Bills.

It probably won’t be a Buffalo-Green Bay Super Bowl, but that dichotomy of success over the last quarter-century is a captivating plot line in the story of two of the coldest-weather franchises in the NFL.

Speaking of 1995, San José State beat Boise State for the Mountain West championship and celebrated by clapping back at everyone who said they’d dodged a sure loss when the Broncos had a COVID-19 outbreak in November by tweeting a video with OMC’s “How Bizarre.”



No explanation is necessary for going back into the archives for a 25-year-old song by a group from New Zealand that never had any other hits in the United States. In 2020, we’re all living in New Zealand’s world, after all.

The Spartans are 7-0. Cincinnati is 9-0. Alabama and Coastal Carolina are 11-0. There’s your playoff. Sorry, Ohio State.

Nobody in the NFL media has stronger delts and lats than Adam Schefter.



“An illness.”

You try carrying that much water for a league.

Now that college football is headed to bowl season, shoutout to Kansas, Florida International, UMass, Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, UNLV, Arizona, Vanderbilt, and Louisiana-Monroe, who combined to go 0-59. At least Vandy had Sarah Fuller.

