It’s a question that has plagued all of us for quite some time now: If you put every positive football play Bills starting quarterback Nathan Peterman has ever made into a single video, would the video even be a minute long? We have the answer now.



The Bills, in an apparent attempt to, uh, excite their fans about the fact that the season will begin with Peterman under center, just tweeted out this video:

The highlights we see here are:

Nathan Peterman throwing a touchdown pass in a game the Bills lost 47-10 to the Saints, in which Peterman completed seven of 10 passes for 79 yards.

Nathan Peterman almost getting tackled by a Patriots lineman in a game the Bills lost 23-3 and in which Peterman threw for 50 yards while completing six of 15 passes.

Nathan Peterman throwing a touchdown in a preseason game against the Panthers.

Nathan Peterman throwing a touchdown in a preseason game against the Bengals.

Nathan Peterman throwing a touchdown in a 13-7 win over the Colts in which Peterman completed five of 10 passes for 57 yards.

And that’s it! That is the Nathan Peterman career highlight reel. It does not include any clips from this game.