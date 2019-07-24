Look, if you’re going to hunt bison to the brink of extinction, you can’t be surprised when one of them takes an opportunity for revenge. The creature would’ve garnered more sympathy if it had picked on one of the larger tourists, though.



A 9-year-old from Florida was singled out and flung into the air by a charging bison bull at Yellowstone National Park on Monday. The NPS report, which confirmed the validity of the video of the poor kid getting hurled by a wild animal, featured this nugget of stupidity:

According to witnesses, a group of approximately 50 people were within 5-10 feet of the bison for at least 20 minutes before eventually causing the bison to charge the group.

That is far too close to be near a bison. Here’s the video, taken by a witness:

The child was transported to a clinic within the park and later released, per the NPS. Only her pride, as well as possibly her trust in her parents, seemed to be seriously hurt.