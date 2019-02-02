Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Despite their team being down 3-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, the Everton supporters at Goodison Park finally had something to cheer about in the 67th minute of the match as a black cat had invaded the pitch. Play had to be stopped for about five minutes as players waited for the cat to decide to leave on its own terms, likely due to superstitious reasons. As the cat wandered in and out of the touchlines, it was serenaded with chants of “sign him up, sign him up, sign him up” and received a rousing ovation whenever it returned to the field of play.

While some might say that the appearance of a black cat on the pitch is a sign of bad luck for the home side, it’s hard to imagine Everton’s recent run of form getting much worse than it is at the moment. They’ve lost their last three matches, including a 3-2 loss to Millwall in the FA Cup, and prior to their 2-1 win over Lincoln City on Jan. 5, they went on an 8-game winless streak. They’ve also dropped four in a row against teams that started the day higher than they were in the table.



Still no word on whether the cat will be brought in via transfer or loan.