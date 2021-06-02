Blackhawks sued for endorsing alleged sex assaulter by another victim

The United Center, home of the Chicago Blackhawks. Image : Shutterstock

First a former player sued the Chicago Blackhawks over alleged sexual abuse from a coach, and now they’re being sued by a former high school player in Michigan where said coach, Brad Aldrich, landed after the Hawks gave him a positive recommendation for the job. The plaintiff is suing the Hawks for that endorsement, seeking more than $50,000 in damages.



Here’s a bit from TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead’s report:

The plaintiff, who is referred to as “John Doe (2)” in court documents, alleges that former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich, who no longer works for the franchise, sexually assaulted him on March 6, 2013, when Aldrich was an assistant coach on a high school team in Houghton, Mich., and the plaintiff was a 16-year-old player. “At an end of season gathering for the players, Aldrich provided alcohol to the then minor plaintiff and performed oral sex on the plaintiff without his consent,” the six-page lawsuit says.



According to the report, the lawsuit was filed on May 26 in Cook Circuit Court in Chicago.

The Blackhawks declined to comment, according to TSN, due to it being a “pending litigation matter.”

The Hawks have changed presidents and are about to change GMs from that time, and we wouldn’t be shocked if they say no one from the team was aware of Aldrich’s alleged actions .

