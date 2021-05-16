Blazers must win tonight or Twitter madman might lose house

Dame has neither the time nor the inclination to hear about your betting shenanigans. Image : Getty Images

The stakes have never been this high for an end-of-the-season game.



A man’s entire home is on the line.

Apparently, one fan bet his entire house on the Portland Trail Blazers reaching 42 wins on the season. And he had the nerve to tell Blazers Superstar Damian Lillard on one of his Twitter posts.

Well, the Blazers are sitting at 41-30, with a game against the Nuggets on Sunday to decide the fate of this Twitter man’s home. Luckily for the guy who has his house on the line, the Blazers need to win to be able to hold on to the 6th seed and avoid the play-in. The Lakers, who currently hold the 7th seed, actually looked healthy against the Pacers on Saturday — which means they could make a run at the Blazers’ 6th spot on the final day of the season. So you best believe the Blazers will have their foot on the gas against the Nuggets this evening.

Portland is a squad that has been playing very well as of late. They have won 9 of their last 11 games and Lillard has been on his A-game leading into the postseason. He’s scored more than 30 in 8 of the last 11 games and his backcourt mate C.J. McCollum has been getting buckets down the stretch as well. The Blazers’ addition of Norman Powell around the trade deadline has also helped the team get hot down the home stretch.

I’m not sure if the Twitter user is serious about basing one of the most important aspects of his livelihood on a basketball game, but if he is, I pray Lillard gives him a 50 ball and a W.

Because if he doesn’t, that man is probably going to be down super bad.