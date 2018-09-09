In the fourth inning of Sunday’s Indians-Blue Jays tilt, right fielder Randal Grichuk charged in on a foul pop off the bat of Brandon Guyer. Grichuk is watching the ball the whole way in, and never sees the on-field security guard backing away from the on-rushing Justin Smoak:



Grichuk wipes out the guard, and the replay shows Grichuk’s face colliding with the seat of the guard’s stool, which can’t feel great! Girchuk was down on the field for a couple minutes, and when he finally sat up it looked like he’d smashed up his nose pretty good. He was removed from the game and replaced in the outfield by Teoscar Hernández.

