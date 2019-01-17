Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea (Getty)

When basketball giant Boban Marjanovic was named among the cast in the next installment of the John Wick franchise, I feared that his cameo would be a forgettable one. Maybe he’d be spotted sipping champagne in a dark corner of a European night club, or at best be a faceless goon who catches a bullet from Wick in a shootout. But the movie’s first trailer dropped today, and it appears that our boy Boban is involved in at least one potentially iconic scene.



Here now is Marjanovic, at some point during a hand-to-hand combat sequence with Wick, getting a big-ass library book blasted straight into his jaw:



He also gets off at least one impressive kick:

It feels like too much to ask that Marjanovic also be featured in a dance scene, but let’s allow ourselves to be greedy and hope that one exists.