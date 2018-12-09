Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Telemundo

The second leg of the infamously delayed Copa Libertadores final is happening today in Madrid; the soccer knowers will have more and better things to say about it than I could. I just want to call attention to this stunning 45th-minute pass from Boca Juniors’ Nahitan Nández, ahead to a streaking Darío Benedetto, that got the scoring unlocked shortly before halftime.



Great googly moogly, that’s a hell of a damn pass. And here is a second look at the delightful troll-face Benedetto uncorked after the goal, via Twitter:

All in all, a perfect sports highlight.