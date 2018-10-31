Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In terms of tennis, Borna Coric takes after his stylistic predecessor, Novak Djokovic. One of the aspects he can imitate pretty well is his quick movement, as well as his willingness to slide his sneakers across ridiculous stretches of hardcourt:



On closer inspection, that comically large mark appears to have been produced from two separate skids making two separate marks, with the second one starting roughly in the doubles alley. But Coric created a satisfyingly squeaky two-part mark on the left sideline, too:

Young Coric must run through shoes like toilet paper.