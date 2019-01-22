Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty)

Light heavyweight boxer Badou Jack lost to the undefeated Marcus Browne in a unanimous decision in the co-main event of Pacquiao vs. Broner on Saturday night, though it’s impressive he went the distance after suffering a nasty freak injury. In the seventh round, Jack and Browne smacked heads, which opened up a chasm in Jack’s forehead that was eerily reminiscent the gouge on that pruny Star Wars villain guy, Emperor Snoke. Jack couldn’t really see throughout the back half of the fight, as blood poured into his eyes and turned his face into a “crimson mask.”



This blog post will now feature a whole bunch of blood, so if you somehow made it this far without realizing that and you really don’t want to see something graphic, go read Wagner’s blog instead.

Now that they’re gone, take a look at what referee Tony Weeks looked like after the fight.



The Associated Press’ John Locher captured Jack mid-drip.

Look how deep it went!

Jack posted a few more photos of the gash, which he thankfully got stitched up.