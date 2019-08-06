Photo: Peter Morrison (AP)

Former featherweight world champion Carl Frampton was set for a comeback fight against Emmanuel Dominguez this weekend in Philadelphia. Instead, he will leave Philly with no decision and two broken bones in his hand after he said a decorative concrete column in the lobby of his hotel fell and smashed into him while he was having coffee Monday morning. The bout is off, as first reported by boxing writer John Evans.

Frampton released a statement confirming the news and claimed that some sort of lobby ornament “was knocked over accidentally” into his hand. He also posted a video showing his swollen hand, a totally busted table, and the offending column itself, along with a demonstration of how it got knocked over.

The Dominguez fight was to be Frampton’s first since losing an IBF title fight to Josh Warrington last December. Frampton reportedly was set to meet undefeated WBO champion Oscar Valdez later this year after his tune-up against Dominguez.

The card will still go on as planned with a new main event, though promoters are offering refunds. Somehow, this is not the first Frampton fight that has been called off due to a bizarre injury. Two years ago, Andres Gutierrez pulled out after he said he fell in the shower, knocking himself out and losing a pair of teeth.