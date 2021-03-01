Bradley Beal chose to stay in D.C., and he will regret it

Bradley Beal has trapped himself. Image : AP

Bradley Beal is putting together another monster season while his Wizards continue to do Wizard things.



The Wizards found a way to fumble another game down the stretch and lost against the Celtics last night 111-110, with Beal dropping in 46 points to go along with seven rebounds on 55 percent shooting. The game made him the first player to lose 11 games in a row when scoring over 40 points.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Beal is two games ahead of Walt Bellamy and three games ahead of Wilt Chamberlain. It was clear that Beal was frustrated by his team’s performance in a postgame interview following the loss in Boston.

The All-Star said, “That was some of the goofiest shit I’ve ever seen in my life.”

That says a lot, considering Beal has played in Washington since 2012. He’s probably seen a whole lot of “goofy shit” playing for that organization.

It is heartbreaking to see a star player in his prime continuously perform the way Beal does and reap just a few wins out of it. I mean the guy is averaging 33 points five rebounds and five assists a night, but the Wizards are in the 12th spot in the Eastern conference even after a little win streak.

Yet, it’s hard to sympathize with Beal because he’s made no trade requests to the organization and says that he wants to be in D.C., according to reports. In the current state of the NBA, it is refreshing to some fans for stars to stay put on their original squads, even through the bad times, but for other NBA fans, it’s just flat-out stupid. If he ever chose to leave D.C. to join a contender, it would probably do wonders for his legacy. Just think about what another three-level scorer could do with the Bucks, Sixers, or Heat.

Beal does have a family life in D.C. that he has to consider before asking to be dealt, which may have influenced his decision to want to stay put. I’m not saying Beal has to leave Washington, but I am saying that it’s harder to feel bad for him as a player when he chooses to stay in an organization despite their dysfunction.

At this point, If Beal wants to stay and put up 35 points a night on a team that will be fighting for the 8th spot every year that’s on him. But his legacy will probably suffer for it.