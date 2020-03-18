Brady Going to Tampa? Hopkins Shipped For A Bag of Balls? NFL Players Losing Their Minds Over Flurry of Moves

NFL players have been shook by the start of this free agency period.

Some of the league’s most talented players will be packing their bags and joining new teams that could potentially shift the balance of power in the league.



This tweet by J.J. Watt basically summed it up:

Arguably the greatest player in the history of the NFL has ended his reign in New England and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As you could imagine, Bucs players are now prematurely trying to identify their ring size.



Bucs outside linebacker Shaq Barrett told ESPN: “I’m instantly thinking we are a contender, a playoff contender.All I want to do is try to play winning football and get a championship and this is a step in the right direction.”

However, opponents in Brady’s new conference are salivating at the thought of facing the future Hall of Famer.



Dallas’ DeMarcus Lawrence was casting major shade on his Twitter feed, clearly waiting for his opportunity to help Brady get adjusted.

Other players couldn’t even think about the upcoming season and were struck by how “weird” it was to see Brady in a helmet that didn’t have the Patriots logo on it.

Brady’s decision wasn’t the only move that had a bunch of players in the league tripping.



The Houston Texans traded arguably the league’s best receiver, Deandre Hopkins, to the Arizona Cardinals for basically a Klondike bar.



It’s clear Deshaun Watson was not ready for his best receiver to leave him high and dry; but he was still classy in his farewell to his now-former teammate.

Similar to Watson, other players in the league we’re trying to make sense of it all.

Meanwhile, Cardinals players were rejoicing about getting away with robbery.

Stefon Diggs has new digs as well, being traded from Minnesota to Buffalo.

Josh Allen was pumped about getting a new weapon to help block for him as he scrambles. We’ll see how much Diggs likes playing outdoors and in Buffalo.

Other Bills players are ready to see what this new offense could look like with Diggs as a primary option.

While these three moves we’re arguably the biggest of the free agency period so far, we cannot forget that Phillip Rivers will now be in Indianapolis, Nick Foles is on his way to take Mitch Trubisky’s job in Chicago and Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney are all waiting for the next step in their journeys.

The 2020 NFL season is going to be crazy, if it can ever start.