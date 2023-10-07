Braves' Kyle Wright put on 60-day IL, out for postseason

The Atlanta Braves will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series without right-hander Kyle Wright.

The Braves put Wright, 28, on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Saturday and recalled left-hander Max Fried and right-hander Daysbel Hernandez from the 15- and 60-day injured lists, respectively. Both were added to the NLDS roster, while right-hander Jesse Chavez was dropped.

Advertisement

Over the past three postseasons, Wright was 2-1 with a 3.93 ERA in five games (three starts). In last season's NLDS against the Phillies, Wright threw six scoreless two-hit innings in a game Atlanta eventually lost.

Advertisement

But this season was marred by injury and inconsistency, with Wright appearing in just nine games (seven starts), posting a 1-3 record with a 6.97 ERA in 31 innings.

Advertisement

MLB.com reported that Hernandez impressed the Braves' brass during two intrasquad games this week.

Hernandez, 27, appeared in just four games and threw 3 2/3 innings before going on the injured list with right forearm inflammation. He was 1-0 with a 7.36 ERA.

Advertisement

Fried, 29, was bothered by a blister issue in September but manager Brian Snitker pronounced him ready to go this week. On the season, he was 8-1 with a 2.55 ERA in 14 games, limited to just 77 2/3 innings because of a left forearm strain.

In his postseason career, Fried is 2-4 with a 4.43 ERA in 18 games (10 starts).

Chavez, 40, was 1-0 with a 1.56 ERA and a save in 36 games (one start). He was part of Atlanta's World Series-winning team in 2021.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media