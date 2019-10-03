Braves Pitcher Injures Self While Warming Up On The Mound, Replacement Gives Up Dinger On First Strike [Update]

Before he got a chance to throw his first pitch of the postseason, Chris Martin of the Atlanta Braves was taken off the mound with an athletic trainer by his side just as the top of the eighth inning was officially about to begin. Martin appeared to injure himself during his initial warmup pitches, which is the type of thing that seems to only befall teams from Atlanta trying to succeed in the postseason.



Mark Bowman, MLB.com’s Braves beat reporter, tweeted out that Martin had suffered a tight left oblique. Replacing him was Luke Jackson, who threw all of two pitches before giving up a solo moonshot to Paul Goldschmidt that brought St. Louis within one run.

Things almost fully unraveled for the Braves in the frame when a fly ball to left field from Matt Carpenter brought in another run to tie things up at three runs, but an excellent throw by Adam Duvall prevented the the Cardinals from taking the lead into the bottom of the eighth.

The good news for those rooting for chaos is that there’s still a whole inning left for the Braves to monumentally screw this up.

Update (8:55 pm): OH GOD THE CARNAGE