It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise

BREAKING: Adam Schefter is a vacuous turd who embodies white male privilege

julieadicaro
Julie DiCaro
Filed to:Adam Schefter sucks
Adam Schefter sucks
Save
Adam Schefter doesn’t get that the election has real consequences for people who aren’t white.
Adam Schefter doesn’t get that the election has real consequences for people who aren’t white.
Image: Getty

Sports media is overpopulated by privileged white people, myself included. But it’s especially populated by privileged white men, who are never called to account for their privilege or use it in any constructive way. America seems, by and large, OK with this: The “leave politics out of sports!” crowd has effectively shouted down and exhausted those of us who keep insisting that sports is not, and has never been, apolitical. For the most part, we try to pick our battles and ignore the rest of it.

Advertisement

But sometimes a white media person does something that evidences such terrible judgment, such lack of compassion or care for the people they cover, that it merits calling them out on it. Witness, then, this tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Advertisement

See, because you think he means the Presidential Election, but he actually means the NFL trade deadline!

This is a poor attempt at humor during a good year, and a “fuck you” to every non-white person who has been and continues to be deeply affected by the actions and policies of Donald Trump in 2020. While the President continues to refuse to disavow white supremacy (shoutout to Jemele Hill, who was light years ahead of the rest of America on this one), while COVID continues to ravage Black and brown communities at two and a half times more than white ones, while people wait in line to vote for upwards of 11 hours in Marietta, Ga., this is the joke Adam Schefter decided to make.

G/O Media may get a commission
Don't Stir the Pot: Save $70 on an Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Instead
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1

He doesn’t have to worry about these things, you see. As a white man with a high-paying gig, he doesn’t have to think about the same things you do. He’ll continue to do well no matter who sits on the Supreme Court, no matter who occupies the Oval Office.

Schefter has built his career and reputation on covering a league that is 70 percent Black. It’s also a league that is run, coached, and covered overwhelmingly by white men. I have a pretty good idea who the audience was intended to be for Schefter’s tweet, but I hope the guys he covers in the league see it as well — and remember it next time they decide who they trust with their stories and information.

Advertisement

I know, I know, he was just joking, right? Okay, it was a bad joke, but he didn’t mean anything by it.

At what point, though, do we start holding people accountable for bad jokes that actively ignore harm to others in the name of scoring some Twitter likes? When do the white men who cover largely Black leagues have to walk a mile in the players’ shoes?

Advertisement

And, my God, when will sports media stop being a haven for mediocre white men to make hay off the suffering of others?

Julie DiCaro

Former sports-talking / law-talking chick. Push out the jive, bring in the love.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

Tony Romo's commentary is mediocre as hell

Dwayne Haskins sacrificed for NFL Nepotism of Scott Turner, Norv’s Son

Billy Beane changed baseball, but he could never conquer the game

Insufferable Trevor Bauer is the worst kind of Twitter troll