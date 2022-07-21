All good things come to an end. Sometimes they catch you by surprise. This week, Desus and Mero’s announced the end of their creative partnership. In under a decade, their electric chemistry fueled their rise from journalists to late-night talk show iconoclasts. However, the friction that led them to call it quits on their highly successful show, podcast, and torch the entire brand is a reminder of the fragility of successful tandems in all walks of life. While the Bronx mourns, life will go on for the rest of us.



Meanwhile, next week, NFL teams kicking off their training camps will have to confront their new realities. The business of football has a few teams beginning in 2022 with a missing piece. Here are the quarterbacks, stadiums, and teams missing their other halves.

